Two charged after drug bust at Bundy North home

Two people have been charged with multiple offences after Bundaberg CIB detectives searched a Bundaberg North home on Monday.

A MAN and a woman in their 20s have been charged with multiple drug offences after a raid in Bundaberg North.

Detectives attached to the Bundaberg CIB carried out a search warrant at a Thornhill St home on Monday.

During the bust police found and seized quantities of drugs including cocaine, MDMA, marijuana and clonazepam.

Other items found included grinders, clip seal bags, digital scales and smoking utensils.

A 21-year-old Kepnock man has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils used in connection with dangerous drugs.

A 24-year-old Bundaberg North woman was charged with trafficking dangerous drugs, 20 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possessing dangerous drugs exceeding schedule amount, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils used in connection with dangerous drugs.

Officer in Charge of Bundaberg CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said the Queensland Police Service and, in particular, local Detectives were committed to reducing the harm drugs cause in the community and preventing and disrupting the activities of offenders who supply illicit drugs to others for profit.

“Those indulging in drug crime can expect to be caught and placed before the courts, at every possible opportunity,” he said.

“I encourage any member of the community who has information which could assist police regarding unlawful activity, particularly drugs in our community to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 anonymously.”

The man and woman are both expected to face Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 24.