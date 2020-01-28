Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rash from a meningococcal meningitis infection.
Rash from a meningococcal meningitis infection.
Health

Two cases of meningococcal confirmed in Mackay

Nick Wright
28th Jan 2020 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO cases of meningococcal have presented to Mackay Hospital and Health Services already this year.

The rare bacterial and contagious disease can induce the sudden onset of fever, joint pain and a red and purple-spotted rash among other symptoms.

Health physician Dr Steven Donohue said Mackay's two recent cases of meningococcal were unusual but unrelated.

"Meningococcal disease is a rare, but serious and sometimes fatal illness that can potentially be prevented through vaccination," he said.

"Meningococcal disease most commonly occurs in children aged younger than two years and in adolescents aged 15-19 years of age.

"Queensland Health continues to monitor the trends of strains causing invasive meningococcal disease and respond accordingly."

Apart from routine vaccination programs in place, response to cases of meningococcal disease involves following up close contacts of cases and providing chemoprophylaxis to prevent further transmission; and vaccination where indicated.

Because meningococcal disease is a relatively uncommon infection, with natural fluctuations in frequency, it can take months and sometimes years before trends are confirmed.

mackay health mackay hospital and health services meningacoccal
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Taxi driver basher's plan to move to Bundaberg

        premium_icon Taxi driver basher's plan to move to Bundaberg

        News A BELLIGERENT 22-year-old who bashed a taxi driver had once also hit a bus driver while trying to evade a fare.

        SANDY HOOK CROC? Bundy sighting one of many over the years

        premium_icon SANDY HOOK CROC? Bundy sighting one of many over the years

        News Family reports seeing crocodile's face at popular spot

        Man, 50, taken to hospital after reported snake bite

        premium_icon Man, 50, taken to hospital after reported snake bite

        News A 50-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to hospital after a reported snake bite in the...

        'TOUGH GIG': Why trawlers can't get Bundy workers on board

        premium_icon 'TOUGH GIG': Why trawlers can't get Bundy workers on board

        News Workers having to be brought in to fill shortfall