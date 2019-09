Paramedics responded to two crashes this afternoon.

IT'S been a busy afternoon for emergency services, with crews called to two crashes within half an hour.

Fortunately no one was injured in either collision.

One crash was a slow-speed nose-to-tail at the intersection of Walker and Barolin Sts just after 4pm.

The other crash happened about 3.45pm near the Bourbong St and Kendalls Rd. intersection.