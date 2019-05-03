Menu
CAR CRASH: Two cars, including this one, were involved in a crash in the CBD.
Two cars collide in CBD crash

Carolyn Booth
3rd May 2019 2:13 PM
Two cars were involved in a crash in the Bundaberg CBD this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Bourbong and Walla St about 1.30pm today.

The two cars collided, with the air bag of the red car deploying after a car slammed into its passenger side.

Initial reports indicated the second driver left the scene before emergency services arrived but the NewsMail was unable to confirm this with authorities.

The driver, and sole occupant of the red car, was assessed at the scene by paramedics but did not require medical attention.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

