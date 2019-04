Paramedics are assessing two people after a two-car crash at Alloway.

Paramedics are assessing two people after a two-car crash at Alloway. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO

PARAMEDICS are assessing three people after a two-car crash at Alloway.

Emergency services are still on scene at the intersection of Goodwood and Thomasens Rds, after responding about 1.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the crash was reported to be minor, with no one seriously injured.