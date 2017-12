MACCAS: Emergency services are at the scene of a traffic crash at McDonalds in Bundaberg.

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two-car bingle at the McDonald's car park.

Journalist Ashley Clark was at the scene and said it appeared one car was reversing and hit another car about 10.25am at the Targo St fast-food outlet.

The NewsMail understands no one was seriously injured.

But police said one of the drivers was in shock.

Hungry customers were able to move around the crash to get to drive through.