Ambulance crews treated a woman who was injured in a two-car collision overnight. Jason Dougherty

A 29-YEAR-OLD woman is reported to have suffered minor injuries after a two-car crash in Gayndah overnight.

A police spokesman confirmed a collision involving two cars took place around 5pm and a woman was treated for injuries.

There have been no reports regarding what injuries the woman obtained.