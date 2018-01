EMERGENCY services have treated one person for minor injuries after two cars collided on Goodwood Rd.

Police, paramedics and firefighters rushed to the Alloway crash just after 11am today.

A silver Mitsubishi Lancer and a green Mazda 2 were involved in the crash near the Douglas Road intersection.

CARS COLLIDE: Emergency services attend a two-car crash on Goodwood Road at Alloway. Craig Warhust

Both cars were removed from the road leaving it clear for other drivers, although motorists are advised to proceed with caution through the area.