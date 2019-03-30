Two Bundy pubs set for overhaul after change of hands

BUNDABERG'S night life scene is undergoing big changes with some well-known faces taking on new and exciting projects.

The Club Hotel will be closed this weekend as it officially changes hands on Monday.

The NewsMail can reveal Rodney Wheat will be one of three new managers to take over the hotel.

Mr Wheat is also co-owner of popular CBD cafe City Elements and former manager of The Grand Hotel.

A post was made to the establishment's Facebook page informing the public.

"The Club Hotel will be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the changeover takes place but will be re-opened on Monday,” it read.

"On behalf of the current management and staff at The Club Hotel we'd like to extend out heartfelt thanks to the Bundaberg community for their support and patronage over the last two years.”

Former manager and Bold Hotels owner Anthony Burrows said he was thankful to patrons of The Club over the past two years, and had exciting news of his own to share.

Mr Burrows has taken over management of The Queenslander Hotel on Targo St and said he would refurbish the establishment to bring new dining and entertainment experiences to the community.

"Bold Hotels has recently acquired a number of new venues across Queensland and the opportunity in Bundaberg was a natural fit for the business,” he said.

Mr Burrows said he was excited to introduce his vision to the community.

"Changes can be expected to be seen in the coming weeks to the facade, beer garden and bar areas,” he said.

"We are very much looking forward to our next venture.”