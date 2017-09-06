Two Bundy crashes within minutes of each other

BUNDABERG'S emergency crews have rushed to the scene of two crashes this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said that at 4.30pm it was reported that two cars had collided at the intersection of Gibson St and Sims Rd.

Two patients were being treated by paramedics at the scene.

At 4.20pm, two cars collided at the intersection of Bourbong St East and Sussex St.

Two women were involved in the nose-to-tail smash.

One woman didn't need to be taken to hospital, however the other woman is believed to have suffered neck pain in the incident.

It has been a bad week on the region's roads, with several small crashes and the tragic death of a Kalpowar woman on Monday.

Yesterday, there was a nose-to-tail crash on Goodwood Rd at Thabeban with minor injuries reported.

Just before midday yesterday, a two-car crash caused traffic chaos on Tallon Bridge.

Around 9.30am yesterday, crews were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Alice and Targo Sts, Walkervale. The smash resulted in coolant leaking on the road.

Yesterday morning a two-car crash happened at the intersection of Rosedale and Quinns Rds at Bucca.

A car rolled 25km south of Miriam Vale yesterday morning, with another car crashing 9km south of Miriam Vale.

Further afield, three patients including a child were rushed to Gladstone Hospital after a head-on collision on the Bruce Hwy at Bororen.

On Monday, the Kalpowar woman in her 60s was killed in a single-car crash on Monto Rd at Nagoorin.