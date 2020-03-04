Two Bundaberg divisions will keep their councillors

Division 8 councillor Steve Cooper is the only nominee in his division. Although he has no personal campaign to lead, he will be supporting incumbent councillors as he approves of the direction the council has taken. Picture: Chris Burns

TWO incumbent councillors are guaranteed a place in the next Bundaberg Regional Council because they have no candidates running against them.

The Electorate Commission of Queensland has informed Division 2 candidate Bill Trevor and Division 8 councillor Steve Cooper they will retain their seat for the next term.

It was a relief for Cr Cooper, who had been clicking refresh on ECQ’s online list of Bundaberg candidates for at least three hours before nominations closed at midday yesterday.

He felt his division was satisfied with its representation considering no nomination will run against him.

Cr Cooper may not have his own campaign to run in the lead-up to the election, but he intended on helping others retain their positions, including mayoral candidate Jack Dempsey, who he now openly endorses.

“My success is part of the team’s success,” Cr Cooper said, referring to the current council’s economic direction.

“Being more than 40 years living in Bundaberg, I think it has been one of the most proactive councils I have ever seen.

“I’m looking forward to the next four years.”

Division 2 councillor Bill Trevor said it was a “great honour” to represent the area for another four years, and said he wanted to see a new neighbourhood centre and a relocated and upgraded treatment plant for Childers.

Division 2 councillor Bill Trevor at Gregory River recently to promote the treatment plant upgrades.

He said the new council term would be in a different position compared to four years.

“There was a lot of us and them,” Cr Trevor said, referring to divides following amalgamations.

“I like to think we’ve put that to bed.

“The council has been very, very fair to the outer regions.”

He said there had been substantial spending in his division in the last term, including projects such as heating for the Isis Memorial swimming pool and the Gregory River Water Treatment Plant.

The closure of nominations confirm three mayoral nominations; Cr Dempsey, Helen Blackburn, and Kirt Anthony, as well as 24 councillor nominations.