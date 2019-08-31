Menu
MISSING: Police and volunteers are conducting a search operation following a marine incident on Wuruma Dam near Eidsvold on Friday evening.
MISSING: Police and volunteers are conducting a search operation following a marine incident on Wuruma Dam near Eidsvold on Friday evening. QPS
Two bodies found at Wuruma Dam

Mikayla Haupt
31st Aug 2019 12:26 PM
UPDATE: Police divers have found two bodies, which they believe belong to the two men missing after a marine accident that happened yesterday.

Police will file a report for the coroner.

The 30-year-old man and 70-year-old man were missing for almost 24 hours after a boat flipped.

Divers found the bodies at about 3pm today while searching the Wuruma Dam near Eidsvold.

Just before 5pm yesterday, a boat flipped throwing four occupants overboard. Two women were unharmed and swam to shore to alert emergency services.

Earlier: Police and volunteers are conducting a search operation following a marine incident on Wuruma Dam near Eidsvold yesterday evening.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said just before 5pm, a boat flipped throwing four occupants overboard.

Two women were unharmed and swam to shore to alert emergency services.

But a 30-year-old man and 70-year-old man who were in the boat remain missing.

Specialist police resources, including water police and divers are being assisted by a helicopter and SES personnel as the search operation continues.

There is no further information available at this time.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Earlier: TWO women have been taken to Eidsvold after a boating incident at Wuruma Dam last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were called to a location off Boat Ramp Road at 5.41pm for a boating incident.

Two female patients, aged in their 30s and 60s, were assessed at the scene and transported in a stable condition to Eidsvold Health Service.

