TWO ARTISTS: Natural convergence of separate passions

Local artist Marilyn Batty will be exhibiting her art work. Mike Knott BUN250517NUDE4

TWO of Bundaberg's most prominent artists have joined forces to honour Mother Nature with a new exhibition, titled Convergence.

Marilyn Batty and Betty Searle have produced about 40 artworks in two very different styles, but both women are passionate about landscapes and flora.

Mrs Batty has produced a series of contemporary watercolours, solar prints on silk and abstract acrylics, while Mrs Searle has painted more traditional oil landscapes and native flowers.

"We both admire the beauty in everything that surrounds us, but how we see it and approach it as artists is completely different, and yet somehow our work - hung together - is a harmonious convergence,” Mrs Batty said.

EXHIBITION: Landscape artist Betty Searle has joined forces with Marilyn Batty for an exhibition. Mike Knott BUN140115BETTY2

Mrs Searle, who has won many awards for her work and is internationally collected, said her art celebrated the landscapes she grew up in.

"I was raised in country Queensland and the native bushland has significantly influenced my style,” she said.

Mrs Batty, instrumental in Bundaberg's art scene and its development, said her work was influenced by the New South Wales country and coastal environments.

"Anyone who is a nature lover will enjoy this exhibition, regardless of their preferred style or medium - there is something for everyone,” she said.

Convergence opens at Hazzard Gallery, 95c Walker Street, at 6pm on Friday, June 1, 2018.

The exhibition runs 9am - 3pm over Saturday and Sunday.

Hazzard Gallery is open 9am till noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.