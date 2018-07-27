Menu
Police search a car involved in a pursuit at Tweed Heads today.
Man on the run after police pursuit on Pacific Hwy

Rick Koenig
26th Jul 2018 4:03 PM

TWO people are in custody and another is on the run after a police pursuit on the Pacific Hwy at Tweed Heads today.

At least four police vehicles are believed to have been involved in the pursuit, which took place in the southbound lanes of the Pacific Hwy, before ending at a service station on Kennedy Drive, around 4pm.

Witnesses said one person managed to escape from the Mercedes Benz hatchback, while police managed to capture another two people.

Two cyclists who were riding past when the incident occurred said one man jumped out of the car in the middle of traffic after they heard police sirens.

"We were riding past and they were sitting in traffic on the highway, we heard police sirens and suddenly one of them jumped out and started sprinting," they said.

"We started following him from a bit of a distance but couldn't see much.

"The car then drove up to the service station and two guys jumped out and tried to get away but the police caught them and were holding them down."

More details to come.

