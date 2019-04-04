Murderer’s chilling Death Row confession

Jason Massey was desperate to be the world’s most notorious serial killer. Minutes before his execution, he made a startling confession about his 13-year-old victim.

Jason Massey was desperate to be the world’s most notorious serial killer. Minutes before his execution, he made a startling confession about his 13-year-old victim.

Desperate to be the world's most notorious serial killer, Jason Massey murdered a 13-year-old girl then chopped off her head, hands and nipples and dumped her naked body in a field.

For the next eight years, he kept the location of innocent Christina Benjamin's mutilated body parts a sick secret, leaving her grieving loved ones in a constant state of anguish, The Sun reports.

It was only at his execution, as he lay strapped to a gurney awaiting a lethal injection, that Massey finally revealed the truth - telling Christina's loved ones he'd hurled her head and hands off a Texas bridge into a river.

Former crime reporter Michelle Lyons, who witnessed the execution as a local journalist, exclusively tells Sun Online that the killer admitted he murdered the girl and "threw her dismembered head off the bridge".

She recalls Massey saying at the US state's death chamber in Huntsville, "I know you guys want to know where the rest of her remains are. I put her remains in the Trinity River".

The monster, who also killed the victim's 14-year-old stepbrother, claimed Christina "didn't suffer" that much as he killed, disembowelled and beheaded her.

Massey, pictured smiling, made his chilling confession minutes before he died. Source: Texas Attorney-General Media Advisory

"I want you to know that Christina, she did not suffer as much as you think she did," he told his victim's relatives as he was put to death. "I promise you that. I give you my word."

He added: "Tonight I dance on the streets of gold. Let those without sin cast the first stone."

He killed dogs and cats and kept their skulls as trophies

Massey was then executed via lethal injection for his brutal crimes.

In the US, the death penalty is legal in 30 states. Prisoners must have been convicted of a capital crime - such as aggravated murder or large-scale drug trafficking.

He had been on Death Row for six-and-a-half years and had a lengthy criminal record, including slaughtering dogs, cats and cows and keeping their skulls in coolers as trophies.

He was just nine when he killed his first cat.

Michelle, who witnessed nearly 300 executions during her time as a journalist and a prison system spokeswoman, tells us that Massey's case was a particularly disturbing one.

Speaking out on the 18th anniversary of the killer's April 3, 2001, execution, she says: "What was so troubling was he had actually aspired to be the world's greatest serial killer.

"He decapitated the girl and threw her dismembered head off the bridge. I had no issue with that execution. I did not have any sympathy there. He was very clearly an evil individual."

Massey, who dreamt of being like serial killers Charles Manson and Ted Bundy and had a penchant for young females, stabbed and shot Christina in the back in summer 1993.

He had met the teen through a mutual pal just days earlier and had been flirting with her.

Massey and Christina had arranged for her to "sneak out" of her home after darkness, with the killer allegedly telling their friend all the explicit things that he wanted to do to her.

He told Christina he would drive by the property at around midnight and honk his horn.

'He threw her dismembered head off the bridge'

Later, in the early hours of July 27 that year, the girl's stepdad, James King, woke up to the sound of a car horn and, after peering out the window, saw a vehicle parked up.

He started to make his way to the front door, but then saw his teenage son, Brian King, approach the mystery, tan-coloured car and speak to the people inside it.

Massey, seen in mugshots, was executed in Texas 18 years ago today. Source: Texas Attorney-General Media Advisory

James went to the toilet but when he came out, both Brian and the vehicle had gone.

The boy failed to return that night - and the next morning, James and his partner discovered Christina was also missing and alerted police to the stepsiblings' disappearance.

Two days later, officers found the pair's dead bodies in a field in Ellis County. Brian had been shot in the head, while Christina was discovered naked and dismembered.

The teenager's head, hands and nipples had been cut off, her genitals had been mutilated, and her intestines had been removed, leaving her bloody insides exposed.

Massey was quickly tracked down and connected to the murders by forensics. But despite the overwhelming evidence, he caused his victims' loved ones more pain by denying what he'd done.

He pleaded not guilty to the murders - but when police searched his possessions, they discovered evidence of his serial killer dream, including a long list of potential victims.

'They found a notebook detailing how many people he'd need to kill'

"They found a notebook detailing how many people he would need to kill over a certain amount of time so he could achieve his goal," Michelle, author of Death Row: The Final Minutes, tells us.

The monster was convicted of the killings by jurors in October 1994 and sentenced to death.

Before his execution, he feasted on a final meal of three fried chicken quarters, fried squash, fried egg plant, mashed potatoes, snap peas, boiled cabbage, three bits of corn on the cob with spinach, broccoli and butter, and one pint of ice cream - washed down with a pitcher of sweet tea.

He was then accompanied to the Huntsville Unit's death chamber, strapped to the gurney by a tie-down team and fitted with IV lines, ready to be pumped with deadly drugs.

He looked at Christina and Brian's relatives as he was put to death.

"I can't imagine what I've taken from you," he told them.

Heartbreakingly, despite Massey's last-minute confession to Christina's loved ones, it is thought her head and hands have never actually been found.

This story first appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.