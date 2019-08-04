Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Twist in search for missing group

by Thomas Morgan
4th Aug 2019 9:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have confirmed that the body of a young boy found off Papua New Guinea does not belong to one of the five people missing off Torres Strait.

Papua New Guinean authorities yesterday informed Queensland Police that they had located a child's body near Old Mawatta Village.

Dauan Island in the Torres Strait. Searches for the missing family have been hampered by wild weather. Picture: Anna Rogers
Dauan Island in the Torres Strait. Searches for the missing family have been hampered by wild weather. Picture: Anna Rogers

A Queensland Police spokeswoman this morning confirmed to The Courier-Mail that the body of a young boy found by PNG police was not one of the five group members that went missing on Wednesday.

Two men aged 22 and 44, two women both aged 21, and a nine-year-old boy were on board the seven-metre vessel, which failed to complete a trip from Seisia at the tip of Cape York to Dauan Island in the Torres Strait.

An extensive sea search led police to the empty boat on Thursday and a bag filled with life jackets on Saturday, but there has since been no sign of the five people.

The search continues.

More Stories

Show More
missing police search queensland

Top Stories

    Man's guilty plea eleven years in the making

    premium_icon Man's guilty plea eleven years in the making

    Crime IF YOU can be sure of one thing in life, it is that the past almost always catches up with you. For Bundaberg man Martin Symington, it only took 11 years.

    Queensland flu death toll rockets to 83

    premium_icon Queensland flu death toll rockets to 83

    Health A teen who had the virus has described it as “intensely scary” .

    Key Bundy trends: Jobless rate, crime, pokie spend down

    premium_icon Key Bundy trends: Jobless rate, crime, pokie spend down

    Politics ZAC O'BRIEN investigates key benchmarks 6 months after card rollout