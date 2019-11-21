Twist in Ferrari cheating accusations

Ferrari has had parts of its engines seized by the FIA following "cheat" claims, according to reports.

Suspicions have been raised by other teams after the Italian outfit's cars started dominating straight line speeds, The Sun reports.

And it is understood rivals Red Bull wrote to the FIA asking for clarification regarding power units.

The FIA then issued a Technical Directive over fuel flow systems designed to give the car a power boost.

According to German motor publication AMuS, parts were taken from Ferrari after the Brazilian Grand Prix and an investigation will be conducted in the FIA laboratories.

If found guilty, the most serious punishment could be disqualification from the GP season.

Questions were first raised before the United States Grand Prix after Red Bull's Max Verstappen sensationally accused Ferrari of cheating.

The Scuderia had finished on the podium in the last 13 races before the grand prix in Austin when it produced a disappointing showing.

VERSTAPPEN RAISES CHEATING ACCUSATIONS

Sebastian Vettel wasn’t being drawn into Max Verstappen’s allegations.

Verstappen had suggested Ferrari had changed its power units in the build-up to the US Grand Prix to avoid any more suspicion.

He said: "You get that when you stop cheating.

"It's now being carefully watched, but we have to keep an eye on it."

But Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel hit back at those claims and called Verstappen immature.

The German said: "I don't think anybody in the team took it personally.

"I think it's not professional and not mature, but I can also see that you are probably interested in me answering back. I don't have much interest in that, other than saying that for us, the best way to answer in a way is to probably go back to normal.

"We are not proud of how we performed in Austin on Sunday. After Saturday, nobody had the need to complain. On Sunday, I think we struggled probably with more than one thing, conditions, tyres, set-up, which are things we need to work on.

"Calling it that far (cheating) I think is not right. But again, live and let live. If that's what he thinks, that's what he thinks. If next week he thinks something different, then, in the end, we don't care so much."

Both Vettel and Charles Leclerc then both failed to finish at the Brazilian GP.

