Cyclones are threatening both Queensland and WA in the coming days. Picture: Supplied
Weather

Twin cyclone threat for Australia’s north

by AAP
25th Jan 2019 8:47 AM

Both Queensland and Western Australia are being warned of brewing cyclones which threaten to lash both states with wild winds and rain.

An erratic low-pressure system sitting over far north Queensland could develop into a cyclone from Friday.

The weather system is sitting over Cape York Peninsula and is expected to develop further over the next 24-48 hours, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

"Any kind of system in the gulf can be quite erratic, and so there is a bit of uncertainty as to how that system will develop," national extreme weather forecaster Jonathan Howe told reporters on Thursday.

"(It's) sitting off the gulf coast … there is a moderate chance of it developing into a cyclone from Friday."

The system has a 20-50 per cent chance of becoming a cyclone, with far northern communities warned to expect heavy rain that could cause flash flooding from Thursday.

Wind gusts of 90km/h are also possible.

Communities from just north of Cairns to Pormpuraaw, on the Gulf of Carpentaria, are under a severe weather warning, along with the Torres Strait.

A flood watch is current for major catchments in the region, with 6-hour rainfall totals in excess of 150mm possible.

People along Western Australia's northwest coast have also been warned to prepare for a tropical cyclone that could bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and wind gusts of up to 100km/h.

A tropical low north of Beagle Bay, in the Kimberley region, is forecast to develop into a tropical cyclone on Thursday and intensify as it moves southwest over water later this week, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.

An alert has been issued for people between Cape Leveque and Beagle Bay by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

"(People) need to prepare for cyclonic weather and organise an emergency kit including first aid kit, torch, portable radio, spare batteries, food and water," the warning reads.

An earlier alert for people between Kuri Bay and Cape Leveque has been cancelled, with the department saying the cyclone danger had passed.

