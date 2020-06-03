Twilight star’s cause of death revealed

The cause of death of Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend has been revealed.

The couple died from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, the Clark County Coroner confirmed to Page Six on Tuesday. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Boyce, 30, and Natalie Adepoju, 27, were found dead in their Las Vegas condo in May.

The couple were "deceased for some time" when their roommate discovered them "beyond help" in their bedroom, a police report obtained by The Sun revealed last month.

According to the police report, there was a "plate with an unknown white powder substance as well as a straw and a plastic card that was sitting on the dresser."

The report continued that there was "no obvious signs of trauma to either subject" and that the bedroom was "not disturbed." According the report, both subjects were "known to do harder drugs," such as "cocaine and meth," their roommate and Boyce's mother told police.

Boyce was known for his role in the first of the Twilight movies in 2008. He played Tyler Crowley, who has a crush on Kristen Stewart's character, Bella Swan. He was the student who almost hit Bella Swan with his car in the school carpark before Edward Cullen heroically came in to save her.

Boyce as Tyler Crowley.



He is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya.

Adepoju is survived by her son, Egypt.

Boyce celebrated turning 30 in December and in an Instagram caption at the time wrote: "At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old. "Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. "What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! "Let's make the rest of these years your best!"

