Claims tradie owed $41k from twice-liquidated firm

Mr Quick was left in the lurch after the company “disappeared”.

A CONCRETER claims he is owed $41,000 by a Gold Coast shed building business that has gone into liquidation twice.

Redland tradie Jason Quick says he is still chasing payment for dozens of slabs he put down for the Jacobs Well firm, Queensland Shed Market.

Mr Quick had been working for the company for four months in May 2018, laying slabs for the sheds in the Gold Coast, Logan and Beaudesert region.

"I did about 15-20 jobs all up and then all of a sudden we stopped hearing back," Mr Quick said.

After non-payment of his invoices in October, Mr Quick said he tried to contact the company and was promised payment if he continued his work.

"When I realised I was not going to get paid I went straight to the owners of all the jobs that I had just done and they all told me the same story - that they had all paid upfront or a large deposit," Mr Quick said.

To him the company just disappeared overnight.

BACK OUR SUBBIES: THE LATEST IN OUR SERIES

Queensland Shed Market, directed by Chris Dunster, was issued with a winding up order in October at the same time Mr Quick was owed payment.

Mr Dunster was also the director of Dunster Enterprises Pty Ltd, which had also traded as Queensland Shed Markets and was liquidated in August 2018.

A report into Dunster Enterprises by liquidator Robert Humphreys lists over $200,000 in claims from eight creditors.

Mr Dunster is currently director of a third company, Batman Industries Pty Ltd, which is now trading as Queensland Shed Markets.

MORE MUST BE DONE TO PROTECT SUBBIES

The QBCC advised that Christopher David James Dunster has never held a QBCC licence. However, as the director of Dunster Enterprises Pty Ltd, which held a Builder-Low Rise licence with the QBCC from 22 June 2018 to 3 August 2018.

The QBCC moved on 3 August 2018 to suspend Dunster Enterprises Pty Ltd for not having a current nominee, and issued a further suspension on 4 September 2018 after the company failed to comply with a financial audit.

On 20 September 2018, the QBCC cancelled the company licence and excluded Mr Dunster for a period of three years.

Mr Quick, who had looked into the rolling ownership of the company, said he was disappointed Queensland Shed Markets continued to operate, despite two winding up orders.

"Honestly I am past angry. Lucky I have a good wife - I honestly believe I would be in jail without her. We get stuffed over too much in this industry," he said.

"Now we are struggling as a business. It is down to me and another guy. We had 20 guys at one point.

"You go to McDonald's and you are expected to pay for your ice cream cone, but we can't seem to get what we are owed."

Like others in his position, Mr Quick said the impact had been felt by his family.

"You work your butt off 12 months of the year, you don't see your kids, and all you get in return is no payment and humiliation," he said.

The Gold Coast Bulletin attempted contact Mr Dunster via social media.

All business numbers had been disconnected.