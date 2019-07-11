Menu
Elisha Anne May Murray appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday where she pleaded guilty to trafficking and possession of a dangerous drug and other offences.
Contributed
Tweed mum in trouble for selling drug ice

Sherele Moody
11th Jul 2019 4:44 PM | Updated: 4:44 PM
A FORMER Tweed Heads local has found herself in hot water for selling methamphetamine on the Gold Coast.

Elisha Anne May Murray appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday where she pleaded guilty to trafficking and possession of a dangerous drug and other offences.

The court heard cops found around 7.5g of meth and some GBH in her possession at Biggara Waters during two searches in 2017.

She admitted to selling ice from February to April of that year.

Justice Peter Applegarth said Murray was supplying drugs on an ad hoc basis to pay for her own habit.

He sentenced the mother of one to four years in jail with parole eligibility after serving 12 months.

Due to time spent on remand, Murray will be eligible for release on July 27.

"It is hoped you will be released from jail soon and will engage with counselling and support and receive treatment that you need," Justice Applegarth told her. - NewsRegional

court crime drugs elisha anne may murray
