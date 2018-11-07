Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne.
Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne. Scott Powick
Council News

Tweed mayor strikes back over resignation calls

Aisling Brennan
by
7th Nov 2018 10:55 AM

MAYOR Katie Milne has hit back against calls for her resignation after she agreed to help boycott local businesses associated with the Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.

While Cr Milne has since backflipped on any attempt for council to blacklist businesses or contractors working on the hospital project, the mayor came under attack from the business community and Tweed MP Geoff Provest for her involvement in Monday's protest at the Cudgen site.

 

Mayor Katie Milne at the protest on Monday.
Mayor Katie Milne at the protest on Monday. Scott Powick

"How dare they call for my resignation when they have so clearly betrayed our community on so many levels," Cr Milne said.

"Using me as a scapegoat and smokescreen to take the heat off yesterday's protest against the start of the works on this State Significant Farmland is a low political act.

"Crying foul about a potential boycott is so hypocritical. The relocation of the hospital would remove what the State's own Regional Strategy identifies as the main economic driver of Tweed Heads."

 

Cr Milne said a boycott of local businesses would have helped improve economic impacts instead of making them "even worse".

"The whole point of a boycott would have been to prevent even worse economic and social impacts," she said.

"Social movements do not succeed without personal and often financial sacrifice. Those who join such movements find a deeper richness."

cudgen editors picks geoff provest katie milne tweed valley hospital
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    GOOD DEED PUNISHED: Man sucker punches bloke keeping peace

    premium_icon GOOD DEED PUNISHED: Man sucker punches bloke keeping peace

    Crime A MAN trying to break up a fight between two drunk men had his good intentions bashed out of him when multiple blows to the face left him needing x rays.

    SLASHED: Govt cuts speed limit for Bundy North students

    SLASHED: Govt cuts speed limit for Bundy North students

    Politics Installation of new school zone on Mount Perry Rd on way

    'ARE YOU SERIOUS?' Disrespectful man schooled in court

    premium_icon 'ARE YOU SERIOUS?' Disrespectful man schooled in court

    Crime Man schooled in court etiquette after bringing attitude to bar table

    REVEALED: What Bundy thinks of Trump

    premium_icon REVEALED: What Bundy thinks of Trump

    Politics Would you vote for Donald Trump?

    Local Partners