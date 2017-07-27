26°
TWANG TALK: Head down Coast for sun, surf and music

27th Jul 2017 4:30 AM
GYMPIE PRODUCT: Gympie X Factor contestant Caitlyn Shadbolt is one of the weekend's acts.
GYMPIE PRODUCT: Gympie X Factor contestant Caitlyn Shadbolt is one of the weekend's acts. Contributed

THE rolling surf at the Gold Coast may be drowned out by the sound of country music this weekend.

The Broadbeach Festival will get the Akubras flapping and the RM Williams tapping from from tomorrow until Sunday.

So if you are in the mood for a top music weekend, you've got more than enough time to catch it all, and if you look at the line up it would be well worth the trip.

Top acts include multiple Golden Guitar winner from this year's Tamworth festival Travis Collins, America - who, with a name like that, I assume come from the US, Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar Daley, the Wolfe Brothers, Sara Storer, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Aleyce Simmonds, Ben Ransom, Ben Gunn, Drew McAllister, Fanny Lumsden, Jetty Road, Lachlan Bryan and the Wildes, Viper Creek Band, Roo Arcus, Shane Nicholson, The Weeping Willows and Tori Forsyth.

The festival is spread over multiple venues, and a rather nice touch the full progam is online featuring who is appearing where and at what time, so that you can plan your whole schedule ahead of time.

As far as I can gather admission is free to all shows that are on the official festival agenda.

Sound like a great way to spend a weekend: sunshine, surf and country music!

Locally, watch out for Pete Smith, (the last touring artist booked in up to now, for this year) at the CWA hall on August 13, Phil and Chris Coad Traditional Aussie Muster starting August 29 at Wyper Park and Evelyn Bury at the Railway Hotel on September 17.

