‘TV’s fluff, my life is my family’

BOTOX and plastic surgery are fine for others trying to reverse the ageing clock but for Shelley Craft, it is a no go.

The popular television presenter acknowledges women in the public eye are often judged harshly although hasn't felt any pressure to go under the knife.

"I am all natural as far as having had Botox or any work done. That is just my personal choice," Craft told Confidential.

TV host Shelley Craft in the grounds of Chiswick Restaurant. Picture Rohan Kelly

"I am happy getting older. I have got two young girls and I want to be able to be authentic and honest with them. If they make life choices down the track to do it a different way, that is fine too. For me, I am really happy in my own skin at this point, I am not saying I never will, but for right now I don't think I really need to."

Craft, 43, has been a much loved fixture on Australian television for more than two decades, starting as a kids presenter on Saturday Disney before moving into sport, breakfast TV, game shows and lifestyle.

"I have always been really honest about my age," she said. "I think I have got a youthful exuberance, which I am sure I will always have. I did kids shows for so long that I reckon I feel 20 years younger than I actually am."

Craft spoke to Confidential at the Chiswick Woollahra breakfast launch of Neutrogena's new Rapid Wrinkle Repair retinol anti-ageing oil. She is an ambassador for the brand and advocates for natural remedies to tackle ageing.

"Being on television and probably being judged without knowing it, you always want to look good and you always want to look your best and for the poor make-up artists, you want to go in there with a good canvas so they can do their job too," she said.

"I am not saying I don't take care of my skin but if you can find something that works and is easy and is available from a shopping centre is handy. As long as you are happy in your own skin, that is the only way to really be. If doing different things to your skin makes you feel good, then I say go for it."

Craft has a refreshingly down to earth approach to her job. Despite being one of our most recognisable faces, there isn't any ego, sense of self importance or entitlement.

"I am lucky in that I started in production in television and realised very quickly that the people on camera are the last link in the chain," she explained.

"Sure, that is what comes across to the public but there is so much that goes into making any show, and the people that are at the front, there will always be someone else but you can't always say that for a great producer or an executive of a show. I know my place and all the fluff that goes with television is delightful but it is my job and my life is my family."