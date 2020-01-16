TV star returns home to Bundy, puts city in the spotlight

A TELEVISION star has visited her childhood home, saying Bundaberg will always hold a special place in her heart.

After appearing on Australian television show, Instant Hotel and opening two luxury resorts, Sharon Salvestrin has returned to her home town of Bundaberg.

The ambassador for eco-tourism has commended the region, saying it is one of the best tourist destinations to visit in the state.

"Bundaberg is the gateway to the Southern Great Barrier Reef and it has grasped the tourism industry by offering experiences like Lady Musgrave, turtles and incredible food," Ms Salvestrin said.

"I really wanted to take my children to see the turtles and show them why they are so important, but (Mon Repos) was fully booked out until the end of January … we will just have to come back."

While admitting her hands were full running resorts and with a new travel show on the horizon, Ms Salvestrin said she would consider transforming a building into an instant hotel in Bundaberg, in the future.

To find out more about East Bedarra Island Retreat, The Misty Mountain Resort and her upcoming show, visit https://bit.ly/2NpEgNK.