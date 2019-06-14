TV star's mission to make sure Bundy mums check their boobs

GOLD Logie winner Samuel Johnson, from the Love Your Sister foundation, shared a powerful message with Shalom College students yesterday.

"I'm asking you to go home tonight and around the dinner table, talk to your mum about her boobs," Johnson said.

"Please tell your mum to check for lumps and bumps in her next shower.

"The reason I'm in Bundy is to ensure every mum in Bundy checks her boobs."

The actor turned activist started the charity about three years ago, riding his unicycle around the country for 364 days. Little did Sam realise how much his efforts would lead to raising awareness.

He also raised $9.5 million for cancer research, a disease that his sister, Connie was diagnosed with at the young age of 11.

Connie lost her long battle with cancer in 2017 and despite the significant impact this devastating event would have on any brother, Sam refuses to surrender.

Promising Connie to hit a fundraising target of $10 million, Sam works tirelessly to fight the disease head-on and uses this tragedy as his motivational weapon of choice.

"I'm here to remind you that you can choose how you respond to trauma," Johnson said.

"You can get angry, you can get frustrated, you can blame people, you can feel sorry for yourself and victimise yourself, victimise others."

"These are all normal ways to respond to trauma.

"I can't change my sister getting cancer, but I can choose how I respond."

Shalom College principal Dan McMahon saw Sam's visit as an opportunity to start the conversation at home and inspire students and sufferers to try and make a difference in the world.

"In a community of this size, we have got so many people who have been touched by this awful disease and so many of our staff, parents, families fighting cancer," Mr McMahon said. "It's so inspiring to see someone like Sam, who is trying to make a difference and not just sit down and say this is too hard.

"I think it's a great story for all of us, but particularly our young people, to just give an example of someone that's prepared to do something."

Samuel Johnson, who also visited St Luke's Anglican School, and Love Your Sister are holding the Rainbow and Lollipops charity gala dinner at the Bundaberg Multiplex tonight.

Love Your Sister is a non-for-profit organisation. To make a donation and help Sam reach the $10 million goal, visit www.loveyoursister.org

Rhylea Millar