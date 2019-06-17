Menu
Samuel Johnson cools off at Bargara.
TV star's Bargara video clocks up 13,000 views in an hour

Crystal Jones
by
17th Jun 2019 7:02 PM
BARGARA has been put on the map by celebrity Samuel Johnson after he posted a photo of himself swimming to his Love Your Sister charity Facebook page.

Mr Johnson clocked up an epic 13,000 views in the first hour after it was shared.

Many of the star's followers commented on how beautiful our region is.

Michelle Byrne was one of more than 500 people to comment within just 60 minutes.

"Looks amazing up there with the sunset and rising moon," she said.

Mr Johnson, famous for numerous TV roles including playing a part in the Secret Life of Us, runs the Love Your Sister Foundation to fight cancer following the death of his sister in September 2017.

The star has recently been in Bundy to raise awareness around cancer.

