Star joins in as Bundy bargain hunters set for big weekend

Shaynna Blaze has donated items for an auction in Bundy this weekend. Contributed

BUNDY'S bargain hunters will be out in force on Saturday for a charity auction.

Event organiser Brett Taylor said gates would open to the public for the Charity Auction & Motor Show at the Bundaberg Recreatonal Precinct this Saturday at 9am.

"With the charity auction, anything and everything which can be auctioned off, will be," Mr Taylor said.

"If anyone has got anything that they would like to sell, they can bring it out to the precinct on Friday afternoon at the Main Pavilion from 4.30pm onwards."

He said 10 per cent of each sale would go to the Qld Cancer Council, with the rest to go back to the seller.

Brett Taylor with a couple of prizes for the car show this weekend. Mike Knott BUN310718BRETT1

Among the items available are a number donated by celebrity designer Shaynna Blaze.

On the day entrants in the auction or show can set up on site from 7am.

The Motor show is open to all cars, bikes, four-wheel drives and trucks.

"Dealers are most welcome to come along and put their new vehicles on display," Mr Taylor said.

There will be four trophies presented between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

For more information call Brett Taylor on 0408 643 904 or co-organiser Dave Zunker on 0423 040 111.