TV show wants city-slickers to make the move to Bundy

BUNDABERG - where the lifestyle is laid-back, beaches are aplenty and stress is less.

Our region boasts many positives, especially in comparison to living in the city, and now one TV show is looking to help those fed up with life in the big smoke make the move to Bundaberg.

Escape from the City is a show for anyone who dreams of escaping the city for a better life.

Each 60-minute episode will follow Australians of all ages as they make the life-changing move that sees them packing up their homes, saying goodbye to their life in the city and moving to coastal and regional towns, the bush or the countryside.

From beachside shacks perched on the cliffs in Victoria to terraced houses in country towns in need of renovation and onto the bushland retreats on the edges of the Northern Queensland rainforest, each week the property-mad hosts will take one couple on the house hunt of their dreams.

The ABC production, in partnership with Fremantle Media Australia, has now put the call out for city folk who are willing to make the move to Bundaberg.

You'll get a free trip, experience the life you've always dreamt about and get free expert advice on how to make it happen.

With the beach just a few minutes driver, who wouldn't want to live here? Tourism and Events Queensland

According to a Fremantle Media Australia spokesperson, the hosts of Escape from the City will take into account your needs, desires and budget to help find your dream home.

And it will be good news from a tourism point of view too, with the show highlighting some top spots the region has to offer.

"Along the way, the show's participants will sample local delights and visit local attractions to get a feel for the area they are planning on moving to,” the spokesperson said.

"Escape from the City will whisk the audience away on a viewing extravaganza as they imagine themselves house hunting along with each couple.”

The show promises up-to-date information on homes and budgets to suit all people.

And it's not just for those who want to buy.

People looking to rent in a new location can also apply for the show.

Do you know someone ready to escape the hustle and bustle of the city rat race and settle in Bundaberg?

Applications for Escape from the City are open, until March.

Find out more at: http://bit.ly/2FZ6gSL

*Participants must be aged 18 years or above.

SURFS UP: North Bundaberg State High School student Hayden Hunt hanging ten at Nielson Park Beach. Something you can do every day if you escape the city. Mike Knott BUN201016WEGENER11

Lifestyle change a plus for Kaufusis

BUNDABERG couple Bree and Antonio Kaufusi know exactly how different city life is to their now laid-back lifestyle in Bundaberg.

The new ABC TV production Escape From The City has put the call out for couples ready to make the move from the big smoke, but the Kaufusis have already done just that and say it was a decision they hadn't looked back from.

Two years ago, the couple moved back to Bundaberg from Sydney after Antonio retired from the NRL.

They have just recently opened their own clothing boutique in the region and said the decision to move to Bundaberg was down to the difference in lifestyle and affordability.

"We moved back and we bought a five-bedroom house with a pool that is close to town,” Mrs Kaufusi said.

"We would never have been able to afford that if we had have stayed in Sydney.

"That was pretty much what pushed us to move back.”

Bree said Bundaberg had everything they were looking for and was the perfect place to raise a family.

"It is definitely more family-friendly -it is so

laid back here, the clock

just keeps winding,” she said.

"Getting anywhere is also so quick and convenient.

"On school days we will leave ten minutes before school starts and know

we will always get there

on time.

"In Sydney it could take an hour travel time just to get 10 kilometres to somewhere in the city.”