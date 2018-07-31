Are women’s standards too high in men?

CAREER women who refuse to "marry down" are on the rise and their refusal to lower their standards is leading to heartache in singledom.

New research out of the US has revealed women have set the bar too high by searching for a man who is as well-educated and makes more money than them - and there are not enough of them to go around.

The finding comes as the average age at which women get married is increasing, with the delay usually linked to the growing importance for women of education and career.

However, it seems that the refusal to accept a lower earner is leading to a growing difficulty in finding a suitable husband.

Portrait of Sami Lukas is launching a podcast called "Romantically Challenged". Picture: Dylan Robinson

Single TV, radio and podcast presenter Sami Lukis, who has "been dating for 30 years" says she is sick of people telling her she is "too picky" in her search for a partner.

"I say I actually haven't been picky enough," the 48-year-old told The Daily Telegraph.

"Because I invested far too much time and emotional energy into toxic relationships with the wrong men. So maybe if I was a little more picky I would not have wasted so much time on the wrong people."

Women are chasing men who are as well-educated and makes more money than them. Picture: iStock

The US study reveals women are struggling to find the one because there are too few high-earning men. But Lukis, who has just released a podcast called Romantically Challenged, says it's the pitfalls of modern dating that has created the "age of living single".

"People are feeling more empowered to stay single for longer," she said.

"If I am going to have a romance in my life then that needs to be someone that adds value to my life not detracts from it."