Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bill McDonald with Sharyn Ghidella during their time with Channel 7. Picture: Richard Walker
Bill McDonald with Sharyn Ghidella during their time with Channel 7. Picture: Richard Walker
Business

TV media identity forges ‘exciting’ new career

by Anthony Marx
1st Feb 2020 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Channel 7 and 10 journo Bill McDonald will forge a new career as a sales consultant at real estate firm Harcourts.

The news hound needs little introduction to most people having graced Australian television screens in a variety of media roles over the past 30 years.

Bill McDonald, with Pat Welsh and Giian Rooney, ahead of the Rio Olympics. Picture: Marc Robertson
Bill McDonald, with Pat Welsh and Giian Rooney, ahead of the Rio Olympics. Picture: Marc Robertson

What is less known is his passion for real estate, having completed many purchases, sales and renovations of his own properties, as well as hosting Suncorp's 'Master the Market' video series and featuring on 7's Better Homes and Gardens program with his wife Juls and sons Jordan, Hamish, William and James.

Harcourts Queensland boss Jonathan King says the company was both "excited and thrilled" that McDonald will join the firm from next month.

More Stories

Show More
7 news bill mcdonald business harcourt journalist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MKR star reveals 30kg weight loss, mental health battle

        premium_icon MKR star reveals 30kg weight loss, mental health battle

        News How baking helped Army veteran Kaylene McNee shed 30kg and get fighting fit, both mentally and physically, again.

        Renewed call to pause Paradise Dam lowering as tenders close

        premium_icon Renewed call to pause Paradise Dam lowering as tenders close

        News There is a renewed urgency to calls to hit the pause button on Paradise Dam works...

        Race day fixture will be missing from first meet of the year today

        premium_icon Race day fixture will be missing from first meet of the year...

        News A races favourite will be missing from The Waves Sub Clubs Beach Party Races today...

        DIVISION 7 HEATS UP: Candidate aims for ‘brighter’ tomorrow

        premium_icon DIVISION 7 HEATS UP: Candidate aims for ‘brighter’ tomorrow

        News A fourth candidate has joined the race for Division 7 at next month’s council...