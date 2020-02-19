Menu
LNP nominates Lauren Day for Maiwar electorate in upcoming election.
Politics

TV identity to contest must-win electorate for LNP

by Jack McKay
19th Feb 2020 12:20 PM
FORMER television journalist Lauren Day will fly the flag for the LNP at the looming election as their candidate in the must-win electorate of Maiwar.

The LNP unveiled Ms Day as their candidate today to take on incumbent Greens MP Michael Berkman at the October poll in the western Brisbane electorate.

Former television journalist Lauren Day will contest the electorate of Maiwar for the LNP. Picture: Facebook

Ms Day said busting congestion, strengthening the economy and improving health services would be among her top priorities.

"The people of Maiwar need a representative who will preserve what we love about our westside lifestyle while tackling the problems holding it back," she said.

"Congestion is another major issue in the western suburbs and traffic on our major roads is grinding to a standstill."

Mr Berkman won newly created seat at the 2017 election, when he beat then-LNP frontbencher and former Transport Minister Scott Emmerson.

He holds the seat with a wafer-thin margin of 1.63 per cent, after he came second in first preferences by less than 100 votes.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington backed Ms Day, saying she would be an outstanding MP.

"Lauren's priorities are the same priorities of the people of Maiwar, which is why she will be a strong voice for them in Parliament," she said.

Ms Frecklington last year singled out Maiwar as one of the party's target electorates for the election.

