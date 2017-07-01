23°
Community

Turtly rad way to fundraise

1st Jul 2017 5:00 AM
LOGGERHEADS: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, Leo the Loggerhead Turtle and Ben Neilson will pound the pavement for Cane2Coral.
LOGGERHEADS: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, Leo the Loggerhead Turtle and Ben Neilson will pound the pavement for Cane2Coral.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DITCHING their goggles for joggers, the Burnett Loggerheads will hit the road in support of the 2017 Friendlies Cane2Coral fun run/walk on Sunday, August 6.

The Burnett Loggerheads, a team of local identities, fitness fanatics, mums and dads and everyone in between, made their debut last year, raising awareness and vital funds towards the protection of the Great Barrier Reef.

This time the Burnett Loggerheads will pound the pavement from the Bundaberg Port to Bargara to help raise funds for local charities.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, sponsor and team captain of the Burnett Loggerheads, said he was honoured to lead the team on the charity fun run to help make a difference.

"When we first launched the Burnett Loggerheads, our team was on a mission to raise awareness for the protection of our precious reef, now we are working together to raise vital funds for local charities and promoting health and fitness at the same time,” Mr Bennett said.

Mr Bennett said the Loggerheads were hoping to expand and invited people to join their team.

"You don't have to be an athlete to join the Cane2Coral. This is a very family-friendly event for all ages and abilities and we would absolutely love more people to walk, jog or run alongside us to support this very worthy community cause.”

Event coordinator Michelle Stowe-Connor applauded the Loggerheads for supporting the fun run.

Registrations for the Cane2Coral are now open.

Join the Burnett Loggerheads by registering at cane2coral.com.au.

Registration team password is "loggerheads”.

Contact the Burnett Electorate Office on 4111 5100.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  cane2coral loggerheads

Petrol sniffer sold kids drugs

Petrol sniffer sold kids drugs

TWO young men have been sentenced and jailed over a violent Bundaberg home invasion in which a hammer was used to strike a young mother.

Riverside owners are sold on Bundy

NEW IN TOWN: The new owner of the Burnett Riverside Motel and H20 Restaurant, Paul Spiteri, with general manager Andrew Zeims.

"We just went 'Wow, what a great spot' straight away”

Why Bundy dog lovers are rejoicing

GOOD BOY: Rottweilers like Diesel will get to enjoy a new off-leash park.

"The community have been after it a long time”

Work begins on South Kolan Pub

WORK STARTS: Repairs have started at the South Kolan Pub after a car smashed into it in May.

Repairs have started after a Landcruiser took out half the pub

Local Partners

WATCH: Dolphins join paddleboarder at Woodgate

IF YOU thought you had to leave town to swim with the dolphins, think again.

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services.

Migrating whales headed our way

WOW: Kayakers were treated to a close encounter with a pod of whales on Monday off Double Island Point.

Get ready for whales!

Karts back in Bundy for school holiday weekend

ACTION: Bundy people can try go-karts.

Get ready for action

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

"The show shows so much brutality but in the face of that there is still hope,”

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

CONVENIENT and CENTRAL LOCATION

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

BREATHTAKINGLY STUNNING OCEAN FRONT RESIDENCE

209 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $1,150,000

The first word that comes to mind when you inspect this property is stunning. Located at the southern end of Bargara this breathtaking home will leave you...

387m2 PRESTIGE HOME, 4007M2 BLOCK, 9 x 7 SHED

19 Black Beauty Court, Branyan 4670

House 4 3 5 $669,000

A stunning home in as new condition built at the end of 2015 by Warren Family Homes. The 387m2 home with high-ceilings features 3 large living areas consisting of...

SECURE YOUR DREAM TODAY

Lot 52 Palermo Avenue, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land This is the ideal place to design and build the new home ... $163,500

This is the ideal place to design and build the new home you have always dreamed of. Lot 52 Palermo Avenue is a 735m2 easement free allotment located in a master...

PICTURE YOUR DREAM HOME HERE

Lot 95 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Lot 95 Amalfi Court is a 742m2 easement free allotment located in ... $159,990

Lot 95 Amalfi Court is a 742m2 easement free allotment located in quiet cul de sac within Belle Eden Estate. The estate is a master planned community in an...

PRIVATE AND QUIET IN BELLE EDEN ESTATE

Lot 97 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Quietly tucked away at the end of a cul de sac and ... $157,000

Quietly tucked away at the end of a cul de sac and private from the road is Lot 97 Amalfi Court, a 707m2 easement free allotment located in Belle Eden Estate. The...

BUNDABERG&#39;S BEST VALUE SMALL ACREAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7HA

Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

SURROUND YOURSELF WITH QUALITY NEW HOMES

Lot 98 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Positioned in a small cul de sac consisting of only 7 residences, ... $153,500

Positioned in a small cul de sac consisting of only 7 residences, Lot 98 Amalfi Court is a 707m2 easement free allotment located in Belle Eden Estate. The estate...

FANTASTIC ENVIRONMENT FOR YOUR FAMILY TO LIVE AND GROW

Lot 99 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Lot 99 Amalfi Court is a 755m2 easement free corner allotment located ... $159,990

Lot 99 Amalfi Court is a 755m2 easement free corner allotment located in a master planned community featuring unique streetscapes in an unbeatable location and is...

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!