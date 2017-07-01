Turtly rad way to fundraise

LOGGERHEADS: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, Leo the Loggerhead Turtle and Ben Neilson will pound the pavement for Cane2Coral.

DITCHING their goggles for joggers, the Burnett Loggerheads will hit the road in support of the 2017 Friendlies Cane2Coral fun run/walk on Sunday, August 6.

The Burnett Loggerheads, a team of local identities, fitness fanatics, mums and dads and everyone in between, made their debut last year, raising awareness and vital funds towards the protection of the Great Barrier Reef.

This time the Burnett Loggerheads will pound the pavement from the Bundaberg Port to Bargara to help raise funds for local charities.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, sponsor and team captain of the Burnett Loggerheads, said he was honoured to lead the team on the charity fun run to help make a difference.

"When we first launched the Burnett Loggerheads, our team was on a mission to raise awareness for the protection of our precious reef, now we are working together to raise vital funds for local charities and promoting health and fitness at the same time,” Mr Bennett said.

Mr Bennett said the Loggerheads were hoping to expand and invited people to join their team.

"You don't have to be an athlete to join the Cane2Coral. This is a very family-friendly event for all ages and abilities and we would absolutely love more people to walk, jog or run alongside us to support this very worthy community cause.”

Event coordinator Michelle Stowe-Connor applauded the Loggerheads for supporting the fun run.

Registrations for the Cane2Coral are now open.

Join the Burnett Loggerheads by registering at cane2coral.com.au.

Registration team password is "loggerheads”.

Contact the Burnett Electorate Office on 4111 5100.