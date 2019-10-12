Turtles wary of Coast threat

Turtles Brothers vs. Bundaberg Pythons lineout during last year’s Spring Cup season.

UNION: Turtles Brothers coach Luke McCloskey rates two teams better than his right now as the side plans to make amends for last year’s Spring Cup grand final loss.

And one of them is tonight’s rivals.

The eight-time champions from the past nine years will take on the new boys the Fraser Coast Mariners tonight at The Waves Sports Ground.

According to those involved in the game, the Mariners are expected to contest for the title after recruiting well during the off-season after playing in the Sunshine Coast competition.

McCloskey agrees.

“They are not a dark horse,” he said.

“Between them and the Barbarians, they are the top two teams for me right now that are the ones to beat.

“They’ve both recruited well and have a lot of players involved based on registrations.”

But McCloskey said people would write his Turtles off at their own risk.

The side has lost a lot of players in the off-season with Rob McKeown retiring and others including Brendan Stewart and Adam Griffiths taking a year off. But McCloskey said the losses will give others the chance to shine.

“It gives the young blokes a chance to impress,” he said.

“It’s not about going out to win, it’s about going out and making an effort.

“If we do that we’ll be fine.”

McCloskey said the goals were to be first or second heading into Christmas before winning the minor premiership before the finals.

The final one was winning the premiership again.

Looking to stop them will be the Mariners and the competition will get a good gauge early on how the side is going.

Fraser Coast plays last year’s top three in the first three rounds with Turtles first, Pythons next and then the Barbarians in round three.

“It is a good platform to see where we are at,” Mariners coach Trent Devere said.

“I don’t mind the fact we play them early on.”

The Mariners said the focus was to make the finals first and foremost and then see how everything goes from that.

The sides play off at 6.30pm tonight after the Pythons face the Barbarians.