Turtles run is over in Cup

Pythons Dylan Taylor finds himself on the end of a tackle from Turtles player Brendan Stewart.

UNION: The era of dominance in the Spring Cup for the Turtles Brothers is officially over.

The final spot in the finals for the Spring Cup was decided today with The Waves Falcons getting the spot on points difference.

Bundaberg Rugby was forced to figure out what had happened after The Waves had their match against the Fraser Coast Mariners cancelled due to lightning and storms and the Turtles defeated the Bundaberg Pythons 31-21 on Saturday.

The NewsMail can reveal that this left both teams on 14 points at the end of the regular season.

The Turtles had three wins with the Falcons getting two wins and a draw.

The bonus points accumulated by the Falcons, which was more than the Turtles, brought the points level with both teams also having a forfeit this year.

The Falcons got through by having a better for and against.

Bundaberg Rugby just needed to check how many cards the Falcons got through the year with eight or more getting a point deduction.

“I’m waiting on the competition manager to finalise the amount of cards players from the team got during the season,” Bundaberg Rugby president Luke McCloskey said yesterday.

“Comp rules state if there is more than eight then teams lose points.

“So we’re just making sure that has not happened.”

The Falcons got the all clear and will now play on Saturday against the Mariners.

“You bet we are pumped,” The Waves coach Nathan Freeman said.

“Now our focus is on Saturday nights game.”

McCloskey who is also the coach and president of the Turtles said it was tough for them to be out but gave credit to the Falcons.

“The sad part about it is our inconsistency, our performances on the field was not good enough,” he said.

“There does come a time when all great runs come to an end and you have to rebuild.

“We made nine straight grand finals and won eight of them so we are proud of what happened.

“For us we say all the best to the Falcons and hope they do well against the Mariners.

The Falcons will play the Mariners at 7pm at The Waves Sports Ground this Saturday in the semi-finals.

The other match is between the Bundaberg West Barbarians and the Bundaberg Pythons at 5.30pm at the same venue.

The winners go through to the final the following week.