TURTLES ROCK: Defending premiers win opener

REACH: Turtles Brothers player Brendon McKeown deflects the ball at a lineout against the Pythons in the Spring Cup on Friday night. Brian Cassidy

UNION: If defence wins championships then the Turtles Brothers might be on track to add another Spring Cup to their trophy cabinet.

The eight-time defending champions started the new season in the right way on Friday night, beating the Bundaberg Pythons 16-10 at The Waves Sports Ground.

The Turtles' win was set up by keeping the Pythons scoreless for the first 50 minutes of the contest.

"Our defence held up well,” Turtles coach Luke McCloskey said.

"We were under pressure for the first 30 minutes from the Pythons attack and did pretty well.

"We held a skinny lead at half time and were able to continue it into the second half.”

But McCloskey isn't getting carried away.

He said there were areas the side needed to improve on, including general fitness and the patterns in general play. But the overall signs were good.

"The first half was a platform we can build from,” McCloskey said.

"I'm proud of the team to keep a Pythons team like the one on Friday night to 10 points.

"Murray Evans, our number nine, had his best game in two years.”

Pythons coach Danny Moran said the side played well with new players coming into the team.

He added the Pythons struggled to get into the game at times but expected them to get better over the next few weeks and improve on the scrum with new players in there this season.

In the other match, the Bundaberg West Barbarians won 18-12 over the Isis Crushers.

The Spring Cup resumes this Friday with the draw (see below) and who is playing to be released over the next few days.

RESULTS

Spring Cup - Turtles Brothers 16 defeated Bundaberg Pythons 10

Bundaberg West Barbarians 18 defeated Isis Crushers 12

Ladder - Turtles 4, Wests 4, Crushers 1, Pythons 1