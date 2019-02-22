Turtles ready to rise

READY FOR ACTION: Jamie Morey, Alexander McClymont, Cory Hibble and Josh Lucas will aim for their first title in Turtles Brothers colours.

READY FOR ACTION: Jamie Morey, Alexander McClymont, Cory Hibble and Josh Lucas will aim for their first title in Turtles Brothers colours. Shane Jones

UNION: These young Turtles are ready to hatch and deliver another historic title for the most successful Spring Cup side.

But they know the pressure is on them to not let the team down as well.

Turtles Brothers players Josh Lucas, Alexander McClymont, Jamie Morey and Cory Hibble will be aiming for their first title in the Spring Cup tonight when they face the Bundaberg Pythons.

The quartet is trying to help the Turtles to win a ninth straight title.

"I'm very excited, but I don't want to let the boys down,” Lucas said.

"I'm pretty stoked to be in a grand final, it's a good group of boys and hopefully we can keep up the reputation by winning a ninth straight title,” Hibble said.

"We've got to turn up on the day and focus on the game and come out swinging.”

All four will play vital roles as well with Lucas, McClymont and Hibble playing in the forwards and Morey on the wing.

The forwards know if they can control the lineouts and scrums the side will go a long way to winning the crown.

"We don't want to give away easy penalties,” Lucas said.

"Out lineouts have been really good but our scrums, we've really put our head in the last few rounds and got on top of them,” McClymont said.

"They've got a dominant back line with a lot of speed so we have to shut it down,” Hibble said.

"We need to shut down their forwards so we can keep our hands on the ball.”

Morey will be tasked with trying to stop the zippy Pythons backs that can influence the game.

"It's just about communicating, communicating with my inside players and telling them where I am,” he said.

"And then attacking the ball as hard as I can. For me it's a privilege to put on the Turtles jersey.”

All four said it was be an amazing feeling if the side could win. The Turtles play the Pythons at 6.30pm tonight at The Waves Sports Ground.