Turtles move to bottom as Falcons win for first time in a year

Fraser Coast Mariners player Sare gets away from the Falcons earlier this season. The two sides play each other this weekend after The Waves won their first match of the season.

UNION: “We knew it was only a matter of time, with recent results very close.”

The Waves Falcons Jeff Messitt is confident the team can play finals for the first time in years after getting off the mark this season in the Spring Cup.

The side defeated the Turtles Brothers 39-3 to move to fourth on the ladder, which is the last finals spot.

The Falcons, after a close early game, was able to get on top and score its biggest win and first win over the former eight time champions in a few years.

“We think the difference is consistency, boys are starting to gel, and of course getting reserves on the bench,” Falcons coach Jeff Messitt revealed as the reason for the win.

“It was the first time in many years we had a full squad available for a game, even though we are still missing key players.

“It was good to rack up a big score against Turtles and only restrict them to three points.”

Messitt said while the team could make finals and the aim is to do it, the focus is on this week.

The side will take on the Fraser Coast Mariners and are intent on not losing by the margin it did in the first fixture between the two this season.

The Mariners won 96-3 in their biggest win of the season so far.

“We’re not looking forward to finals, or getting ahead of ourselves, just looking forward to next weeks game,” Messitt said.

“They have set a very high benchmark and humiliated us last time we met, although we only had 12 or 13 on the park.

“Next week we will have a full squad against and look at restricting their scoring.

“We are hoping for a tight game and not a repeat of the last time.”

Messitt said the side was getting better every week and that is what the side wanted to do until the end of the season.

Turtles coach Luke McCloskey admitted their backs were against the wall following the loss.

The side only had 12 players involved and lost club stalwart Brendon McKeown during the game to a broken arm.

He had surgery on it yesterday and is now out for the rest of the season.

“All the boys now need to rally together, it’s a massive loss to the team,” McCloskey said.

“Everyone has to pull their finger out, step up, and play every week.

“It’s a good challenge for us, we’ve faced adversity before and this is another one of those scenarios.”

The Turtles have 23 registered players to play but don’t get them every week.

McCloskey said the time has come for the club to come together to turn it around, before their finals campaign is over.

The side will face the Bundaberg Pythons at The Waves Sports Ground at 5.30pm in a repeat of last year’s grand final.

The other match will be between he Falcons and the Mariners at 7pm.

The Mariners stayed unbeaten following a 27-3 win over the Bundaberg West Barbarians.

It was the closest a Bundy side has got to beating the Mariners this season in the competition.