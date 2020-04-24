Turtle’s life spent near hatch-place

ONE of Mon Repos regulars is shell-ebrating a milestone this year, turning 45 years old and racking up her eighth breeding season.

The Queensland Environment Department took to social media to share the update for one of the three turtles tracked from Mon Repos, Loggerhead turtle K36230.

Originally tagged as a hatchling at Mon Repos beach in February 1975, she started breeding in December 2000.

TURTLLY LOCAL: Loggerhead turtle K36230 tracked from Mon Repos. Queensland Environment Department

Through tracking her movements, the department said her home foraging ground is only 47km from her home nesting beach.

“This is the shortest distance between foraging and nesting that we have recorded from any turtle that we have studied via satellite tagging,” the post said.

“This contrasts with other turtles that were also hatched at Mon Repos but forage at distances in excess of 1000km.”