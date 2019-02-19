Turtles inch closer to another Cup title

Turtles player Alex McClymont has a chance to win his first title with the team this Saturday in the grand final of the Spring Cup.

UNION: The Turtles Brothers dominance in the Spring Cup is one game away from continuing for another season.

The side defeated the Bundaberg West Barbarians 29-17 to qualify for a ninth straight Spring Cup final this week.

Standing in their way is the same side that the Turtles have played in the past two deciders - the Bundaberg Pythons.

The Turtles started well, racing to an early lead before the Barbarians fought back.

The defending eight time champions fought back after half time to score two late tries and seal the win at The Waves Sports Ground.

"We were fortunate to be good enough to win,” Turtles coach Luke McCloskey said.

"It was pretty level pegging throughout.

"The Barbarians played some good rugby.

"But we were good enough to dig deep and win when it counted.”

McCloskey was pleased with how the youngsters in the squad played to get them to the final.

"We've got a lot of experience in our squad,” he said.

"But working with the young blokes they are showing that they can be outstanding footballers in their own right.”

McCloskey expects a tough game against the Pythons who have been the best team in the competition this season after winning the minor premiership two weeks ago.

"They are a good outfit,” he said.

"They are a good rugby outfit with serious speed out wide with their backs.”

Barbarians president Adam Hides was bitterly disappointed the side couldn't beat the Turtles for the ninth time in a finals match.

He said the start didn't help the side but was proud of the way they fought back during the contest to make it close against the Turtles.

The Spring Cup final will be held this Saturday, instead of Friday, at 6.30pm at The Waves Sports Ground.