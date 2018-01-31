Turtles in safe hands during king tide

HATCHLING: A baby green sea turtle emerges from its nest at Mon Repos on Sunday.

HATCHLING: A baby green sea turtle emerges from its nest at Mon Repos on Sunday. Emma Reid

KING tides will hit the region this week.

It's good to know the nesting turtles along our coast are in safe hands, with preparation to ensure the nests won't be dramatically affected in place.

Department of Environment and Science staff and volunteers have been relocating clutches that were laid in erosion-prone areas of the beach and placing them in safer locations throughout the season, keeping the king tides in consideration.

The king tide will reach 3.61m just after 9am tomorrow.

King tides occur when the gravitational forces of the sun, moon and earth align.

A DES spokeswoman said staff and volunteers monitored the beach on high tides, to identify and rescue any clutches which may be exposed due to dune erosion.

"Turtles are continuing to arrive to nest, and hatchlings will be emerging until around the end of April when the season is expected to end,” she said.

"This is not the first time that the nesting beach at Mon Repos has been subject to challenges from the weather.

"Thanks to 50 years of monitoring of this beach, we know that turtle populations can cope with minor losses of eggs due to erosion and flooding.”

She said moving clutches increased hatchling production above normal and hence sped up recovery of the endangered loggerhead turtle.

"Even if there are some losses, researchers are confident there will still be thousands of hatchlings emerging and making their way to the ocean at Mon Repos this season.”