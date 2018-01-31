Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Turtles in safe hands during king tide

HATCHLING: A baby green sea turtle emerges from its nest at Mon Repos on Sunday.
HATCHLING: A baby green sea turtle emerges from its nest at Mon Repos on Sunday. Emma Reid
Emma Reid
by

KING tides will hit the region this week.

It's good to know the nesting turtles along our coast are in safe hands, with preparation to ensure the nests won't be dramatically affected in place.

Department of Environment and Science staff and volunteers have been relocating clutches that were laid in erosion-prone areas of the beach and placing them in safer locations throughout the season, keeping the king tides in consideration.

The king tide will reach 3.61m just after 9am tomorrow.

King tides occur when the gravitational forces of the sun, moon and earth align.

A DES spokeswoman said staff and volunteers monitored the beach on high tides, to identify and rescue any clutches which may be exposed due to dune erosion.

"Turtles are continuing to arrive to nest, and hatchlings will be emerging until around the end of April when the season is expected to end,” she said.

"This is not the first time that the nesting beach at Mon Repos has been subject to challenges from the weather.

"Thanks to 50 years of monitoring of this beach, we know that turtle populations can cope with minor losses of eggs due to erosion and flooding.”

She said moving clutches increased hatchling production above normal and hence sped up recovery of the endangered loggerhead turtle.

"Even if there are some losses, researchers are confident there will still be thousands of hatchlings emerging and making their way to the ocean at Mon Repos this season.”

Topics:  bundaberg king tide mon repos turtles

Bundaberg News Mail
New Bundy street littered with skid marks

New Bundy street littered with skid marks

THICK black skid marks, some more than 50k long, swerve along the bitumen of a new Bundaberg road.

Wedding Spectacular last function at Civic Centre

The Civic Centre will be a hustle and bustle for the last time at the annual Wedding Spectacular in February.

End of era as Civic Centre shuts its function doors

Barnaby to launch vintage Hinkler car

HISTORY: Hinkler's Armstrong Siddeley before restoration.

Photos of restored vehicle embargoed

Save our Schoolkids: major push for swim safety in schools

Ryne Spence, 9, and sister Kyra, 6, are confident swimmers. Picture: Adam Head

Generation of young people who can’t swim to save themselves

Local Partners