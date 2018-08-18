Turtles Brothers expand to juniors for new Spring Cup season

The Turtles Brothers Hatchlings will be involved in the junior Spring Cup this season. This is the teams logo.

UNION: There will be a new set of hatchlings giving the Spring Cup and the sport of rugby union a go later this year.

The eight straight Spring Cup senior champions, the Turtles Brothers, is expanding into juniors with the club set to field sides in the competition.

The team will be called the Turtles Brothers Hatchlings and be involved in under-10, U12 and U14, competing against The Waves sides in the junior Spring Cup.

"The time was right for us to do it,” Turtles Brothers president Luke McCloskey said.

"When we got affiliated with Brothers last year the next step was always to start up juniors.

"The thought process was the club needs to be sustainable not just now but into the future.

"Creating the junior program will hopefully do that.”

McCloskey said the club will welcome anyone.

"We're looking for all positions and any players,” he said.

"Boys and girls can play football and we want anyone that wants to play to come give it a go.”

All Hatchlings coaches will have the required qualifications to coach, including the necessary blue card.

McCloskey, who is also the president of Bundaberg Rugby, said the Turtles Brothers move would hopefully get the other three clubs to create a junior program of their own.

The Waves and Turtles Brothers are the only two senior Spring Cup sides to do it so far with Isis, Bundaberg Pythons and Bundaberg West Barbarians not involved.

He said the move from other clubs would hopefully create a better pathway for juniors to play seniors and improve the representative program.

The Turtles Brothers will be holding a sign-on day for interested juniors that want to play on Sunday at the Brothers Sports Complex at 1.30pm.

For more information contact either Greg Collie on 0411 415 222 or Luke McCloskey on 0408 083 875.