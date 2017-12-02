Turtle-y something brewing in the water

ON TRACK: Green turtle Burgundee was fitted with a satellite transmitter after coming into nest at Mon Repos in a bid to reveal her hidden travels.

SCIENTIST will know just where along the coast Burgundee travels this nesting season, after the Green Turtle was fitted with a satellite tracker.

Department of Environment and Heritage Protection chief scientist Dr Col Limpus attached the transmitter in a bid to reveal Burgundee's hidden travels.

Named after the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks soft drink to acknowledge the local company for their sponsorship of a number of satellite tracking devises, Burgundee has been nesting at Mon Repos since 1989.

The turtle was collected Wednesday when she returned to the beach to lay her second clutch for the season.

She laid 100 eggs on November 13 and another 120 eggs this week.

This is the turtle's seventh breeding season and it's been four years since she was last seen at Mon Repos.

"When we checked this turtle using ultrasound we saw that she is carry a large number of mature yolky follicles in her ovaries, sufficient to lay a number of extra clutches this season,” Dr Limpus said.

"So we are confident that we will see her back on the beach laying multiple clutches of eggs this season.

"She will lay her clutches at about two weekly intervals.

"This indicates that we should have good success in identifying the habitat that she is using off shore from Mon Repos while she is making eggs in preparation for the next clutch.”