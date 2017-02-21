Turtle visitor numbers cut because of heat

EXTREME summer heat has taken a toll and claimed the lives of thousands of turtle eggs and hatchlings at Mon Repos.

As the temperatures soared across the region in early January, hatchlings emerged and were dying in the scorching midday sun.

Turtle tours have now been reduced for the remainder of the season.

Each year Queensland Parks and Wildlife assesses the number of hatchling clutches emerging towards the end of the season and reduces visitor numbers accordingly if there is likely to be less activity on the beach for people to see.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said this year one factor in the decision to reduce visitor numbers had been the extreme summer temperatures experienced at Mon Repos which have affected the incubation success of some eggs at the Mon Repos rookery.

"Many clutches were successfully moved to an area of beach protected by shade cloth but there was nothing that could be done for the eggs which were laid before the extreme nature of this year's weather event was known,” the spokesperson said.

"Visitors to Mon Repos can still expect to see hatchlings emerging but the reduction in tour numbers is intended to increase the chances of an enjoyable experience as numbers naturally tail off towards the end of the season.”

In early January, shade cloth was erected at Mon Repos and 300 clutches were relocated to the shade by researchers who worked to save thousands of eggs.

Environment and National Parks Minister Steven Miles told the NewsMail researchers expected more than 300 clutches of turtle eggs to benefit from a simple solution to the problem of hot sands caused by this summer's successive heatwaves.

"When scientists observed that the surface sand temperature was rising to levels they had not seen before at Mon Repos they knew they had to act quickly before the heat of summer started to affect the incubation success of eggs at the rookery,” Dr Miles said.

"By the end of this nesting season they will have relocated more than 300 clutches of eggs to shaded areas of the beach.”

"With each clutch consisting of upward of 100 eggs, that's thousands of turtles making their way to the ocean when they otherwise might never have hatched at all.”

Dr Miles said the intervention was not a moment too soon with the midday sand temperatures at the top of one dune reaching 77 degrees during January.

EHP chief scientist Col Limpus said the current record breaking temperatures were in stark contrast to the previous nesting season which was the coldest on record.

Turtle nesting season usually occurs from November to January and hatching from January to April.