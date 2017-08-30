Turtle season tickets go on sale Friday

HELLO MATE: Little Grey Box blogger Phoebe Lee diving with a turtle off Lady Musgrave Island.

TURTLEY good news ahead. If you've been longing to see Mon Repos come to life with the visiting, nesting and hatching of turtles, you won't have to wait much longer.

To ensure you don't miss out on all the marine-life action, the tickets for the 2017-2018 turtle season go on sale on Friday.

Mon Repos is home to the largest concentration of nesting marine turtles on the eastern Australian mainland and has the most significant loggerhead turtle nesting population in the South Pacific region.

With last year's turtle season drawing a record crowd of 30,369 visitors to Mon Repos, the highest number ever for a season, this year's visitor numbers have big shoes to fill.

Visitors can watch nesting and hatching turtles over the summer months on the beach during a Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service ranger-guided turtle encounter.

Adults tickets (15 years and older) are $12.40, concessions are $6.45, students with ID are $6.45, children aged 5-14 years are $6.45 and kids under 4 are free but must be booked in with the rest of the group.

A family pass is $29.75.

Tickets for the Mon Repos Turtle Encounter go on sale from 9am.

To book visit http://bit.ly/2wdTU6E, phone 1300 722 099 or got to the Bundaberg, Childers or Gin Gin visitor information centres.