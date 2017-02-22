Turtle project premiere

AFTER a year of research, nine juvenile flatback turtles have been released off the coast of Bundaberg for the final stage of a world-first marine conservation project.

The turtles were returned to the wild off the coast of Mon Repos where they had been collected as hatchlings just over a year ago.

The initiative was conducted as part of a collaboration between Sea Life Sunshine Coast, the Department of Environment and Heritage and the Queensland Museum.

After a short trip on the Lady Musgrave Experience, the marine reptiles were released 10 nautical miles from the Bundaberg coast.

The turtles were fitted with miniature solar-powered satellite tags, allowing researchers to track their movements and collect important data.

Sea Life Sunshine Coast general curator Aaron Sprowl said tracking data would help fill the void of knowledge about the lost years of a flatback turtle's life.

"They seem to disappear for the first five to 10 years and very little is known about what occurs during this phase, which is why this project is so vital in helping us to fill that gap in our understanding,” Mr Sprowl said.

"The data will provide insight into where they go and how they behave, helping us to pinpoint areas of the coast where they congregate and which may need extra conservation protection.”

Mr Sprowl said flatback turtles were threatened and subjected to dangers such as fishing nets, plastic pollution, boat strikes, habitat loss and coastal development.

"For us at Sea Life it's all about the protection of this species. This program gives us the vital information we need to watch over this species and ensure its long-term survival and sustainability,” he said.

Stage one of the project saw the hatchlings on display at the 2016 World Science Festival at the Queensland Museum in Brisbane last March.

The project will be repeated with hatchlings to be collected from Mon Repos and put on display at the World Science Festival in Brisbane next month.