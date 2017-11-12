Turtle path plan gets green light

LIGHT IMPACT: The pathway between Nielson Park and Clarke St at Bargara is to have lights installed.

RESIDENTS' safety has been balanced with environmental concerns with work to begin on the installation of lighting along one of the region's coastal pathways.

The section of path between Nielson Park and Clarke St at Bargara will have 15 lights installed after the Bundaberg Regional Council said it received requests from the community.

Division 5 councillor Greg Barnes said the pathway was a popular connector route between the caravan park and the Bargara town centre as well as being well utilised for recreational activities.

The decision to install the lights comes despite concerns about the impact they will have on the turtles that frequent the area.

Cr Barnes said the council was striving to meet the balance required between community safety and caring for the turtles.

He said turtle-friendly LED lights with variable intensity will be used and spaced further apart than current lighting between Clarke St and the town centre.

The lights will operate at 100 per cent intensity for the first few hours after dusk and before daylight, and will only operate at 30 per cent intensity for the rest of the night.

"The subject of low-glow turtle-friendly lights will be the topic of community meetings involving international turtle expert Dr Blair Witherington, who is visiting Bargara and Mon Repos next week,” Cr Barnes said.

Roads and drainage spokesman Wayne Honor said the council had a strong focus on environmentally- sustainable technology.

Dr Witherington will be at the Bargara Community Centre, 160 Hughes Rd, tonight at 6.30pm.