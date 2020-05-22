Turtle-ly awesome event raises awareness about conservation
IT’S not every day you get to hi-five a turtle and students and staff at St Luke’s had one shell of a time.
To celebrate World Turtle Day and remind the students about the importance of protecting the local environment and marine life, St Luke’s hosted their very own event yesterday.
Students took advantage of the free-dress day, exchanging their school uniforms for coloured clothes, in a bid to raise awareness for the special cause. Picture: Mike Knott.
Sandy the Turtle also stopped by the school and received a warm welcome.
Existing for hundreds of millions of years, about 350 turtle species are at risk of becoming extinct.
Familiar with the many conservation programs at St Luke’s, students are passionate about protecting loggerhead turtles, who are known to lay and hatch at Mon Repos.