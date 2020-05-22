Turtle-ly awesome event raises awareness about conservation

Head of primary Tonia Lassman, Emily McConnel, Sandy the Turtle and eco champion Atlanta Caruana at St Lukes Anglican School for World Turtle Day celebrations. Picture: Mike Knott.

IT’S not every day you get to hi-five a turtle and students and staff at St Luke’s had one shell of a time.

Sammy Awolola, head of primary Tonia Lassman, eco champion Atlanta Caruana, Sandy the Turtle and Harlen Anderson at St Lukes Anglican School for World Turtle Day celebrations. Picture: Mike Knott.

To celebrate World Turtle Day and remind the students about the importance of protecting the local environment and marine life, St Luke’s hosted their very own event yesterday.

Samantha, Jessica and Oliver Lincoln with Sandy the Turtle.

Students took advantage of the free-dress day, exchanging their school uniforms for coloured clothes, in a bid to raise awareness for the special cause. Picture: Mike Knott.

ECO CHAMPIONS: Grace Jenkins and Atlanta Caruana at St Lukes Anglican School for World Turtle Day celebrations. Picture: Mike Knott.

Sandy the Turtle also stopped by the school and received a warm welcome.

Existing for hundreds of millions of years, about 350 turtle species are at risk of becoming extinct.

Seth and Lexi Griffin with Sandy the Turtle and eco champion Atlanta Caruana at St Lukes Anglican School for World Turtle Day celebrations. Picture: Mike Knott.

Familiar with the many conservation programs at St Luke’s, students are passionate about protecting loggerhead turtles, who are known to lay and hatch at Mon Repos.