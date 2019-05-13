Turtle disclosure: Council seeks clarity on Minister's plan

Bundaberg Regional Council's submission to the government for a TLPI points out a project is currently under way, aimed at reducing urban glow impacts on sea turtle nesting and to improve hatchling survival rates.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has raised questions about what Planning Minister Cameron Dick's Temporary Local Planning Instrument will mean for the region's State Development Area at Burnett Heads.

While expressing support for the State Government's proposed TLPI, the council has sought clarity on what it means for the development area where "provisions ... addressing artificial light impacts on sea turtles are sufficiently robust given the state's view that the nuisance code in council's planning scheme is deficient in this regard”.

The Bundaberg State Development Area was declared in February 2017 in response to a growing demand for land for port-related and industrial activities around the Port of Bundaberg.

It is seen as one of, if not the, biggest economic driver in the region.

"Council is concerned that such controls, if applied to development in the Bundaberg SDA, could compromise achievement of the vision for the Bundaberg SDA,” the council says in its TLP submission to the minister.

"Council would appreciate clarification as to what flow-on implications the minister's proposed action may have for the Bundaberg SDA.”

Mr Dick last month notified the council of his intention to introduce the TLPI and invited feedback after his decision to approve the Jewel high-rise at Bargara at six storeys after he had previously called the project in on December 21.

The minister indicated he wanted to ensure protection for nesting turtles along the Bundaberg Region coastline and would introduce a "Sea Turtle Sensitive Area Code” as part of the TLPI.

Council has received Federal Government funding for the project and has committed funds and staff resources.

There are multiple stakeholders including the state Department of Environment and Science.

"This project will help us better understand how urban areas and artificial lighting affect marine turtles,” the submission stated.

"As such, it is expected that council will revisit and review development controls in its Planning Scheme following the completion of this project.

"Council seeks confirmation that the state is similarly prepared to review the TLPI, or consider any planning scheme amendments proposed by council, arising from this urban glow reduction project.”

The submission also seeks advice on how the government proposes to protect nesting turtles and hatchlings in other parts of Queensland.

"Council appreciates that the Woongarra Coast is home to some of the more significant nesting beaches for endangered sea turtles in Queensland. "However, council questions whether aspects of the proposed TLPI would be better implemented through state planning instruments to ensure sea turtles and nesting beaches in other parts of the state are similarly protected from the adverse impacts of development.

"Council seeks advice as to how the state expects the outcomes sought in the proposed TLPI will be applied to other parts of the state.”

A spokesperson for Mr Dick said the minister would now consider the council's submission before making a final decision on the TLPI.