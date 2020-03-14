Menu
The Mon Repos Turtle Centre.
Turtle night tours to finish early due to COVID-19 concerns

14th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
The Department of Environment and Science (DES) is closing nightly tours at the Mon Repos Turtle Centre in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

A DES spokesman said the closure would take effect after the night tour this Sunday and would "help ensure the safety of staff, visitors and the wider Bundaberg community".

The Mon Repos Turtle Centre will remain open for visitors during the day.

"The Queensland Government apologises for any inconvenience but takes the health of the community very seriously and will do all that can be done to minimise the risk of coronavirus," the spokesman said.

Nightly tours were scheduled to close on March 21, and DES rangers report that hatchling numbers are low as the season comes to an end.

People who have booked tours will receive a full refund.

